Grab Oppo A33 for Rs 3,597 in Flipkart Diwali Sale but there is a catch

Flipkart is hosting the Diwali Sale from October 29 and it is putting some of the best deals on smartphones. These deals include big discounts on smartphones and then some bank offers, such as 10 per cent off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. If you somehow missed the first two sales from Flipkart, this might be your last chance at getting yourself a good deal. And one such deal is on the Oppo A33.

Oppo A33 will be up for grabs in the Flipkart sale for as low as Rs 3,597, as opposed to its price of Rs 11,990. You might be wondering how the price can be so low. Well, that is what the catch part is. Flipkart is selling the A33 with Buyback Guarantee, which means the remaining amount will be adjusted when you buy your next smartphone on Flipkart. Let me explain how this will work.

Under the Buyback Guarantee, you get to own the A33 for six to eight months only. After this period is over, you will have to return the phone. Now if you wish to get yourself a new phone, the remaining amount of the A33 will be provided to you in the form of a discount on the new phone. This means that you do not end up paying the full amount for the A33. The catch is the return part here. But if you want to retain the phone, you will have to pay up the remaining amount.

Oppo A33 was launched a few days back in India. Oppo A33 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for expansion of up to 256GB. The Oppo A33 has a 6.5-inch 720p 90Hz LCD with a punch-hole for selfie camera that is 8-megapixels and comes with AI Beauty features. On the back, you have a combination of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Oppo A33 has a fingerprint sensor on the back. Juicing up the phone is a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W with the help of the bundled charger. The phone also has dual speakers that create the stereo effect for music, tuned by Dirac 2.0. The Oppo A33 runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.