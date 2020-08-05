Greg Joswiak becomes head of Apple Marketing, replaces Phil Schiller who will work on Apple App Store

Highlights Phil Schiller, Apples long-term marketing head will step down from his role and move on to other responsibilities.

Schiller who has been part of Apples team since 1987 will now head App Store and Apple events.

Greg Joswiak will replace Schiller and will be responsible for Apples product management and product marketing.

Apple's long-term marketing head, Phil Schiller will switch responsibilities and move on to heading App Store and Apple events. His new title will be Apple Fellow. Greg Joswiak, a leader within the product marketing organisation will replace Schiller and join the executive team as senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

Schiller has contributed to Apple's products and marketing for the last 30 years. He also led the effort to plan and execute Apple's recent and first-ever virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC).

"I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I'll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about," Schiller said.

As per reports, some areas under Schiller have drawn criticism of late. Developers have been complaining about the contentious App Store policies for some time now. Schiller has overseen the App Store since 2015.

Speaking about Schiller, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple."

Greg Joswiak, who replaces Schiller, has a 2-decade leadership experience within the company and will now take on as the senior VP of marketing. Tim Cook said, "Joz's many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I'm thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy."

Joswiak will mainly be responsible for Apple's product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, as well as education, enterprise, and international marketing, Apple noted. Joswiak has worked in leadership roles across Apple product marketing and has served as the vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing for the past four years. Apple stated that Joswiak has overseen product management and product marketing for numerous breakthrough products including the original iPod and iPhone. Joswiak will report to Tim Cook.