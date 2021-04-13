Grofers to pay for Covid 19 vaccine for its employees, their dependants

Highlights Grofers will cover the costs of covid 19 vaccine for its employees and their dependants, including parents and their spouse.

The online grocery shop is also giving free Smart Bachat Club membership to all existing and new customers who are getting themselves vaccinated.

Grofers has collaborated with UNICEF to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

Grofers, the popular online grocery app, announced that it has collaborated with UNICEF to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the public interest. It has also pledged to cover the cost of an organisation-wide COVID-19 vaccination, which includes the company's employees, their family members and contractual workforce. Additionally, Grofers is giving a month of free Smart Bachat Club membership to all existing and new customers who are getting themselves vaccinated. The membership is also applicable to customers who are already vaccinated on the platform.

Grofers' Smart Bachat club membership offers lower price, priority delivery, and ensures maximum savings for its customers that will enable people to access their daily essentials, safely at the convenience of their home. To avail the benefit, customers are required to upload proof of vaccination on the link available on the Grofers app.

Saurabh Kumar, Founder & COO, Grofers, said, " We, at Grofers, are actively promoting better and healthy living by providing access to daily essentials like quality groceries, fruits and vegetables at the convenience of home. While we serve our customers safely in their homes by adhering to all safety measures, we are encouraging them to step out to get themselves vaccinated. For this, we are creating awareness, covering the vaccination cost of our own team, and collaborating with UNICEF in the awareness efforts. As a daily essentials provider, we understand that our role has become even more critical during the current scenario, and we will continue to work towards the welfare of our customers, employees and partners in these challenging times."

Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, "The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic during the #LargestVaccinationDrive points to the importance of continued adherence to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviours of masking, washing hands frequently with soap and maintaining physical distancing, at all times. The practice must be sustained by combined efforts of national governments, public and private sectors, international partners, and civil society towards building a community of practice to prevent further spread of the infection. We thank Grofers for working with UNICEF to support in expanding the reach."

Grofers notes that it supports the welfare of its employees and warehouse and delivery staff with initiatives like emotional assistance programs, free online counselling, live meditation webcasts and yoga courses, to ensure that employees are healthy and stress-free while they work from home. The company has 2000 on-roll employees and third-party contractual staff. Among many support policies for on-roll and off-roll staff, the company has extended fixed pay-outs and medical benefits, including hospitalisation and medical expense for employees testing COVID-19 positive.



