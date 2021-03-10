Hackers gain access to Verkada surveillance cameras in Tesla facilities and other companies

Highlights A group of cybercriminals has hacked into Verkada, an enterprise surveillance video company.

Hackers were able to access the live footage from over 150,000 cameras in Tesla facilities.

Along with Tesla, the live footage of some of the jails and hospitals was also accessed by the hackers.

A group of cybercriminals has hacked into Verkada, an enterprise surveillance video company. As per reports, the hackers were able to access the live footage from over 150,000 cameras in Tesla facilities and other companies like Cloudflare. Some of the cameras that were hacked used facial recognition technology to identify and track people on screen. Verkada is situated in Silicon Vallery.

Acknowledging the breach, a Verkada spokesperson told Bloomberg, "We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access. Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement." The breach was carried out by an international hacker collective. Tillie Kotrmann who claimed responsibility for the hack said that "it intended to show the pervasiveness of video surveillance and the ease with which systems could be broken into."

A Bloomberg report reveals that Verkada provides security camera services to hundreds of companies in the United States. Some of the major companies in Silicon Valley seek services from Verkada. The security breach had affected Verkada's own office too in the Valley. Along with Tesla, the live footage of some of the jails and hospitals was also accessed by the hackers.

In one of the videos accessed by Bloomberg, the live footage obtained from the Verkada camera of a hospital in Florida showed eight-hospital staffers pinning one patient to a bed. Another video showed a video from a Tesla Warehouse in Shanghai. Kottmann said that their reason for hacking was not nefarious but "lots of curiosity, fighting for freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism -- and it's also just too much fun not to do it."

Apart from Tesla, the Verkada breach had also affected another company called Cloudfare. A spokesperson of the San Francisco-based company was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, "This afternoon we were alerted that the Verkada security camera system that monitors main entry points and main thoroughfares in a handful of Cloudflare offices may have been compromised. The cameras were located in a handful of offices that have been officially closed for several months." Soon after the company was informed about the breach they disabled the camera and disconnected them from the office networks. Tesla is yet to issue a statement about the same.