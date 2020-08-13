Hasselblad 907X 50C medium format camera finally goes on sale

Highlights Hasselblad introduced the 907X 50C camera in the month of June last year.

Hasselblad announced its new medium format camera -the Hasselblad 907X 50C in the month of June last year, that is, 2019. Now the Swedish camera maker has finally decided upon selling and shipping the 907X 50C camera for its users.

Hasselblad 907X 50C equips a 50-megapixel CMOS medium format sensor and a dynamic range of 14 stops. The 50-megapixel sensor of the new camera is similar to the Hasselblad X1D mirrorless camera model. The 907X 50C also uses the same XCD lenses as in the X1D camera.

However, what is different in the new camera is that the Hasselblad 907X 50C combines the CFV II 50C V System digital back. While the digital back will take care of the image capture, the 907X camera body will act as a physical and electronic interface between the lens and the digital back.

The detachable CFV II 50C digital back is compatible with most of the V System cameras. It has a touch and tilt rear display, with pinch-to-zoom options, along with an internal battery slot. On the other hand, the 907X compact body can be used with the XCD lenses as the mirrorless medium format X1D and X1D II.

For the design, the 907X 50C comes with Hasselblad's signature leatherette cover and chrome edges as the original V System film magazines. The shipping for the Hasselblad 907X 50C will begin at the end of August.