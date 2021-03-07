Her Circle is a new social media platform for women, details

Highlights Her Circle is an empowering and comprehensive content, social media, and goal-fulfillment digital platform for women.

It is a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented.

Her Circle is available as both a website as well as a mobile app.

On the eve of International Women's Day, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani launched 'Her Circle', a unique and comprehensive content, social media, and goal-fulfillment digital platform for women. This first-of-its-kind digital networking platform for women aims to accelerate women's empowerment by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.

Her Circle is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women  beginning with Indian women but open to the participation of women from all over the globe. It is an all-encompassing content, social media, and goal fulfillment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams, and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Mrs. Nita Ambani said, "When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learned compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return, I have strived to pass on my learnings to others. As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself. From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learned empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other."

She further added, "I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities, and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform."

What is Her Circle?

Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women through a social platform. She can engage as she watches vibrant videos, reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression, and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

The platform will also provide women with answers from Reliance's esteemed panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship, and leadership. The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile.

While the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connection will provide her with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation.

Her Circle is free to join and is available as both a website as well as a mobile application.

Reliance Foundation which has developed the social media platform is known for philanthropic and CSR initiatives working in sectors such as Rural Transformation, Health, Education, Sports for Development, Disaster Response, Urban Renewal, and Arts, Culture, and Heritage.