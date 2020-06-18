HMD Global teases affordable 5G Nokia phone with Snapdragon 690 SoC

Highlights HMD Global product chief has hinted at a new 5G Nokia smartphone.

The Nokia 5G smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

It will also likely belong to the mid-range in the market.

HMD Global is working on a new Nokia smartphone that could be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor. Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, made the announcement that the latest chipset from Qualcomm is aimed at bringing 5G to low-cost smartphones, which aligns with the company's roadmap for its future Nokia-branded smartphones. This could mean there will be 5G Nokia smartphones in the market in the price range that will be significantly lower than that of the current 5G smartphone line-up.

On Twitter, Sarvikas congratulated Qualcomm president Christiano Amon and made the announcement for the upcoming Nokia smartphones. He wrote, "Congratulations @cristianoamon and the awesome team at @Qualcomm for the launch of #Snapdragon 690 Mobile Platform! We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform!"

While calling the upcoming Snapdragon 690-powered Nokia phone "truly global", Sarvikas has hinted at affordable 5G Nokia phones, which could be priced nearly Rs 25,000 or even lower, if they launch in India at all. For now, it is not clear what smartphone that would be or when it will launch.

HMD Global is yet to ship the Nokia 8.3 5G that was launched in March but could not reach markets, owing to the lockdown in several countries. As and when, Nokia's first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 rolls out to markets, the company will begin working on its plans to launch the next 5G smartphones. Moreover, HMD Global is also poised to be working on the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia 9.3. According to rumours, the Nokia 9.3 could arrive sometime in the second half of the year, which is itself around two-three months late from the previously suggested timeline.

Talking about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, the latest mid-range chipset in the Snapdragon 600-series comes with an integrated Snapdragon X51 modem to enable 5G connectivity on smartphones. The sole purpose of the chipset will be to make 5G affordable as the proliferation of next-generation communication technology is underway in various parts of the world. Performance-wise, the Snapdragon 690 is 20 per cent better than the Snapdragon 675 while the GPU is 60 per cent better, according to Qualcomm. The chipset also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, 120Hz full-HD display, 4K video recording, and Quick Charge 4 Plus fast charging technology.