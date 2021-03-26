Holi 2021 Realme sale brings latest Narzo 30A, Buds Air Pro, and more at big discounts

Highlights Realme X50 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs 31,999 in the sale.

You can buy the latest Narzo 30A for Rs 500 less at Rs 8,499.

Today is the last day for the Realme Holi Days sale.

It is Holi next week and, although the uptick in covid-19 cases may spoil the festival for some, tech companies are going all out. Among them is Realme, which is holding a Holi Days sale. Today is the last day of the sale, so you might want to hurry up to grab some amazing deals on smartphones, smart televisions, audio products, and smartwatches among others. For instance, you are getting the Realme X50 Pro for Rs 31,999, the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 18,999, and the Realme C15 for only Rs 8,999.

Earlier this week, Realme launched the new 8 Pro and 8 phones in India as the new mid-rangers. The Realme 8 Pro brings the flagship 108-megapixel camera while the Realme 8 has a Super AMOLED display and these two things are the only ones that make the two phones notable upgrades over last year's Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7. These phones are available in the sale but not at discounts. You also have the Narzo 30 series and X7 series up for sale in the Holi Days but, again, without discounts.

Offers on Realme C-series smartphones

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition - Buy it at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 9,999. There is a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders.

Realme C15 - This phone is also selling for Rs 8,999 as opposed to Rs 9,999, plus the discount of Rs 500 on prepaid orders.

Realme C12 - You can buy this phone for Rs 8,499, down from the price of Rs 8,999. There is a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders, as well.

Holi Special Offers

Realme 7 Pro - You get the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 18,999, instead of Rs 19,999 launch price. There is an additional Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders.

Realme 7 - Buy last year's Realme 7 for Rs 13,999, as opposed to Rs 14,999 price.

Realme 5 Pro - The deal on this phone includes a Rs 2,000 discount, which means you can get it for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999.

Realme 6 Pro - You can get the Realme 6 Pro for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 17,999.

Realme 6 - Buy the Realme 6 is up for grabs at Rs 12,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs 14,999.

Special offers on Narzo phones

Narzo 30A - Latest Narzo 30A is available for Rs 500 less but only when you buy it using an online method. Narzo 30A will cost you Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 8,999.

Narzo 20 Pro - Last year's Narzo 20 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 13,999, Rs 1,000 down from last year's launch price of Rs 14,999.

Other offers