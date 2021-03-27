Holi Sale 2021: Top smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart you shouldn'tmiss

Highlights Amazon and Flipkart have announced special sales on smartphones for Holi.

With Holi just around the corner, Amazon and Flipkart have announced special sales on smartphones for Holi. The Amazon Electronics sale and Flipkart Holi sale have gone live. The Flipkart sale would go on till March 30 whereas the Amazon Electronics sale would be live till March 29. The e-commerce platforms are also offering deals on laptops, audio products including the Bluetooth speaker and TWS earbuds

Apart from this, both the e-commerce platforms are providing exchange offers, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options. Flipkart has partnered with SBI Card and offers a 10 percent discount to SBI credit card users, even to those opting for EMIs. So if you have been planning to buy an iPhone or an OnePlus device, this is the best time for you to do so. Here are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones that are being sold by Amazon and Flipkart.

 Apple iPhone 11 Pro is being sold for Rs 85,900 for the 256GB variant during the Amazon sale. Buyers can also exchange their old device for upto Rs 13,450 for the new one. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and it is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 11 Pro includes an advanced triple-camera system on the rear- 12MP Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is also available at a discounted price on Amazon. The smartphone is being sold for Rs 92,900. Additionally, buyers can also exchange their old device for up to Rs 13,450 for the new one. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, triple-camera system, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine, and much more.

 OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999. It comes with a 120Hz fluid display, 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel primary camera and houses a 4510mAH lithium-ion battery. But now that OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 series in the market, you should wait for the new phone before spending around Rs 60,000 on a year-old device.

 iPhone 11 is selling for Rs 46,999 on Flipkart. An exchange offer of up to Rs 16,500 can also be availed on the phones.

 Redmi 9 Prime is being sold for Rs 9,499, down from its original price of Rs 11,999 on Flipkart.