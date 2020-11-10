Honor 10X Lite launched, brings 5000mAh battery, 48MP cameras and more

Highlights Honor 10X Lite has been launched globally.

The Honor 10X Lite gets support for 22.5W fast charging.

Honor 10X Lite does not come with support for Google Mobile Services.

After being launched in select markets earlier, the Honor 10X Lite has finally gone official globally. Honor's latest smartphone has been launched as the company's latest offering which does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed, and instead uses its parent company's Huawei Mobile Services.

The Honor 10X Lite is a mid-range device by all means as it comes with specifications and price tag to justify this tag. This is because the phone gets a 6.67-inch display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup.

Honor 10X Lite: Price and availability

The Honor 10X Lite has been launched in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device has been priced at Euro 229. As of now, Honor has launched the phone in multiple colours which include Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green.

Honor 10X Lite: Specifications

As mentioned above, the Honor 10X Lite is a mid-range device that comes with a 6.67-inch FullView Full HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display comes with a small punch hole for the front-facing camera. Apart from this, there's very little in terms of distractions as the phone's display is surrounded by thin bezels, giving the phone a 90.3 per cent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, Honor 10X Lite hides an octa-core Kirin processor which has been paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The cameras onboard the Honor 10X Lite are housed in a quad-camera setup which comprises a primary 48-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f/2.4, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

Keeping the lights on here is a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. Honor says that the device can be charged up to 46 percent in 30 minutes because if the fast charging tech available on the device. Connectivity options on the Honor 10X include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, etc.