Honor 30 Pro+ ranks 2nd in DxOMark camera test, performs better than S20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro Max

It was only yesterday that Honor launched three new flaghip smartphones -- the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. Of the three, the Honor 30 Pro+ is now being claimed to be an absolute camera beast.

The phone has been given a rating of 125 points by DxOMark, making it the second best camera phone to have been tested by the portal to date. This also makes the phone a better bet than other competing camera phones such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Interestingly, the score is only a single point shy of what has been achieved by the Huawei P40 Pro, which currently is the top ranked phone on the list.

To remind our readers, the Honor 30 Pro+ was launched alongside the Honor 30 Pro and the Honor 30 only yesterday. Of the three, the Honor 30 Pro and the Pro+ models feature a 6.57-inch curved OLED display with the same 1080p resolution. However, the Pro+ comes with a higher 90Hz refresh rate panel and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera setup is the other big point of differentiation between them with the Honor 30 Pro+ getting a 50-megapixel UltraVision IMX700 sensor, while the Honor 30 Pro getting a 40-megapixel IMX600 primary sensor. Apart from this, the Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ shares the 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and 50x zoom telephoto camera with OIS.

For selfies, there is a 32MP primary front camera along with an 8MP super-wide-angle secondary camera. The Honor 30 also gets a quad rear camera set-up with a 40-megapixel primary camera along with a 50x telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.