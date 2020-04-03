Honor 30 render leaks, reveals 50MP Sony IMX700 sensor and periscope lens

Highlights Honor 30 is set to be launched on April 15

Leaked renders show the phone could come with quad cameras

The primary lens on the phone will be a 50MP camera

Honor is set to unveil its upcoming flagship, Honor 30 series of smartphones on April 15. And ahead of its launch, the first renders of the device have leaked online. The renders come courtesy of GSMArena and reveal important information about the device, including its camera and a few elements about the design.

The leaked render of the Honor 30 again hints at what has been rumoured for a while now -- the Honor 30 will come with a 50-megapixel primary lens. As the render shows, Honor has decided to imprint the camera sensor model on the device, which is revealed to be Sony's IMX700.

The render also shows the alignment of lenses on the camera array at the back, which looks to be rectangular in shape. The render shows that the 50-megapixel primary sensor will be paired with three other lenses and an LED flash.

While nothing is official yet, of them, two could be ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lens. Interestingly, the camera set-up also appears to bring the Octa PD autofocus system -- a feature also found on the P40 series of phones.

Apart from this, the render also shows off the cameras to be covered in a golden accent, as well as reveal a secondary microphone as well as an IR blaster at the top and volume rockers on the right side of the phone.

Apart from this, there isn't anything that's known about the device or has been revealed by the render itself. But the wait shouldn't be too long as the phone is all set to be launched on April 15.