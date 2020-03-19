Honor 30S launch confirmed for March 30

Highlights Honor 30S is all set to be launched in China on March 30

The smartphone could come with a Kirin 820 5G chipset

The phone is expected to feature a quad camera set-up

Chinese phone maker, Honor, is set to launch a new smartphone, the 30S. The device will be launched first in China on March 30, revealed the company via an official Weibo post. The announcement about the launch of the phones comes after there have rumours in the past few days about the Honor 30S launching later this month.

The phone is set to launch in China and is later expected to make way to international markets. For now, very little information about the phone has been shared through official channels.

The teaser also reveals little and only hints at a phone with a notch-less and bezel-less display. Apart from this, leaks in the past have revealed a little about the device. As per the leaks, the Honor 30S could come with a Kirin 820 5G chipset, house four cameras on the rear set-up and support 40W fast charging.

Earlier, the Honor 30S was spotted on China's 3C mobile certification site, with the listing suggesting that the phone will also support 5G. The fast charging support for the phone is tipped to see the device support 40W fast charging speed with a 10V and 4A power configuration.

The listing also claims that underneath the hood will be a Kirin 820 5G SoC. as for the design of the phone, leaked renders show that the quad-camera set-up on the device will be placed inside a rectangular module on the upper left corner of the back panel.

Of the four, three will be vertically aligned cameras, while a fourth snapper (likely ToF sensor) next to the middle cam, and an oval LED flash. The renders also show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner being used by Honor for the device.