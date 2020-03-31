Honor 30S launched with 64MP quad cameras, Kirin 820 SoC and more

Highlights Honor 30S has been launched in China

The smartphone comes with quad cameras with AI features

It is also 5G ready with a Kirin 820 SoC

Chinese phone maker, Honor has launched its first Honor 30 series device for the year. The company has launched the Honor 30S in China and is the first 5G smartphone to have been launched by the company in 2020.

The device features the new Kirin 820 chipset, which Honor claims brings flagship-level performance and 5G capabilities to the Kirin 8 chipset series. Apart from this, the Honor 30S features a gradient design with a butterfly-like 3D effect on its back with red, green and white colors.

The Honor 30s has been launched in China in at a starting price of RMB 2399 and will be available via major online stores in Chinese Mainland starting April 7.

Honor 30S: Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen, with a resolution of 2400 x 1800, and brightness of 450 nits, and a typical contrast ratio of 1500:1. The display features an NTSC color gamut of 96 percent and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The phone misses on an under-display fingerprint scanner, and instead, the Honor 30S is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which doubles as a power button.

Under the hood, it comes with a Kirin 820 chipset which is the first 5G SoC in the Kirin 8 series. The Kirin 820 CPU uses one large core (based on Cortex-A76), three medium cores (based on Cortex-A76), and four small cores (based on Cortex-A55), with a maximum frequency of up to 2.36GHz. The company claims the "combination of large and small cores are optimized for daily use, resulting in excellent power efficiency while giving enough power for demanding tasks, when needed."



The Kirin 820 GPU is equipped with the new Mali-G57 MC6 architecture, it features higher performance and better energy efficiency, and is further boosted by next-generation GPU Turbo and Kirin Gaming+ technologies.

The Honor 30S is the first HONOR phone to be equipped with a 64-megapixel all-focus AI quad-camera module. Eschewing the use of hardware to increase pixel count, Honor 30S instead features comprehensive and systematic improvements in chips, algorithms, optics, and sensors to bring a flagship imaging experience to users

Kirin 820 sports the same flagship Kirin ISP 5.0 as Kirin 990 for improved noise reduction and low-light shooting capabilities. The lens modules used in HONOR 30S include a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom lens. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens complete the system, which covers all scenarios from 17- to 80mm.

The phone's 64-megapixel main camera has an f/1.8 wide aperture and outputs 16-megapixel images by default. The 8-megapixel optical zoom lens supports 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom. The 120-degree wide-angle lens is primed for vast landscapes and buildings, while the 2-megapixel macro lens supports 4cm macro shooting, for a different view of the world. The HONOR 30S comes with a 1/1.7-inch ultra-large sensor that supports the quad Bayer algorithm, and also supports hand-held super night mode, making those tough low-light night shots a breeze.

Running the phone is a 4000mAh battery which the company claims is certified by TUV Rheinland to support 40W fast charging, and can be charged to 70 percent in 30 minutes.