Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro to feature Google apps for the first time since 2019

Highlights Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro will ship internationally with Google apps and services.

The return of Google Mobile Services follows Honor's disassociation with Huawei late last year.

Honor says the Google support will be featured on its smartphones and tablets launched in the future.

After a long wait, Honor will finally be shipping its smartphones with Google apps and services. The company officially announced the development during its Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro launch in China.

Before the global launch of the two variants, the company is prepping up to introduce Google Mobile Services on the devices. For this, Honor will be submitting the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro for Google's security review.

Once in compliance with "Google's licensing and governance models," the phones will ship with Google Mobile Services preinstalled on them. Subsequently, future devices from Honor, including smartphones and tablets, will also have Google support.

With the Honor 50 series, Google apps and services will feature on Honor smartphones for the first time since mid-2019. The disassociation with Google followed the US ban on Huawei, Honor's parent company at the time, that forced Google to retract its Android license. Since Honor parted ways with Huawei last year, the company's latest smartphone lineup is free from the ban.

Honor is now looking to make a comeback in the global Android market with its devices. Honor will be launching Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro in around 40 regions globally for this, including UK, France, Russia, Mexico, Malaysia and others. Pricing for the international models is yet to be announced.

As for its home market, Honor has launched the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro in China at a price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,600), respectively. There is also a budget Honor 50 SE available for CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 16,000). The series will be available to pre-order in China on Friday, June 25.

Other than the planned Google support, the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro will come with impressive performance specifications, quad-camera setup and attractive designs.

For instance, both the models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and will offer 8GB RAM for the base variant. While the Honor 50 will come with 128GB storage for the base model, the Honor 50 Pro will only feature 256GB storage models.

Both the smartphones will come with a quad lens camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth shots. You can check out the complete specs of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro smartphones here.