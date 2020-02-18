Honor 9X Lite listed ahead of launch, price and specs leaked

Highlights Honro 9X Lite has been leaked online with its specs making its way to the web

The 9X Lite could come sporting a 6.5-inch display

The phone could also bring with itself a 48-megapixel camera

Honor launched its latest smartphone in India, the 9X, earlier in the year. And now, the company appears all set to launch a lite variant of the device in the coming weeks. While nothing has been made official, the information has seemingly been confirmed via promo images of the device that have surfaced on the web.

The device has seen multiple rounds of leaks, with the latest one revealing more than just the price of the device. Coming courtesy of a Pakistani retailer, the device has seen its specs all but confirmed.

As per the latest leaked listing, the device will sport a 6.5-inch FullView display with a 16-megapixel selfie cam. At the back of the device there's a 48-megapixel main camera sat alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a capacitive fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood there's a Kirin 710 chipset paired to as much as 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The battery of the device is rated at 3,750mAh. The listing has also revealed other important information about the device, including its dimensions which come in at 160.4x76.6x7.8 mm.

The phone is said to come running EMUI 9.0 out of the box based on Android 9 that is upgradeable to Android 10. Apart from this, we've previously been made aware of the price of what could be the next Honor phone. As per the previous leaks, the Honor 9X Lite will retail at around the $207 mark (approx 14,000), but considering that is the price of the entry variant of the Honor 9X in India, we may end up seeing a more aggressive price for the device in the country.

While all of this remains in the realm of speculation for now, more should be made clear on this in the coming weeks when the company decides to officially unveil the Honor 9X Lite in India.