Honor 9X Pro, Honor View 30 launched globally: All you need to know

Highlights Honor has launched the 9X Pro as its first HMS powered smartphone

The 9X Pro comes running Huawei's App Gallery

The company has also launched the Honor View 30 globally

Honor has taken the first step towards replacing its dependence on Google by launching its first Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) powered smartphone globally. Called the Honor 9X Pro, the device comes pre-installed with the Huawei App Gallery.

Through the Huawei AppGallery, the Honor 9X Pro has gets access to a number of new features -- even as it foregoes on some essential ones that have become a mainstay of Android smartphones across the globe.

Huawei is pitching this to be a secure platform that can be used to install apps and access services. The Honor 9X Pro is also equipped with the Huawei Assistant -- a virtual assistant that facilitates information search and apps accessibility, adding more convenience for the user. Users can also access the SmartCare feature of the Huawei Assistant to access contextual cards for Stocks and Sports that covers 150 sporting events and more than 150 major stock markets.

Apart from being a move away from the Google ecosystem, the Honor 9X Pro also impresses quite a lot with the hardware it packs under the hood. The phone comes running a 7nm Kirin 810 AI chipset, a 48-megapixel triple camera and a 6.59-inch Honor FullView Display for enhanced user experience with upgrades across performance, gaming and photography.

The Kirin 810 AI chipset is claimed to run on Huawei's brand-new computing architecture to allow more sophisticated and diverse applications in AI. Furthermore, the company claims the GPU is upgraded to the custom Mali-G52 that enables Kirin Gaming+ -- a feature that provides a smoother gaming experience while its Liquid Cooling System effectively improves heat dissipation during prolonged gameplay.

For now, The Honor 9X Pro will be available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malaysia from March 2020 at a retail price of 249.

Apart from this, the company has launched the Honor View 30. The device is the first 5G phone from Honor and features 5G technology and a Matrix camera for improved photography. Among the main features of the phone is the device's Kirin 990 series chipset which Honor claims will help the Honor View 30 deliver an industry-leading 5G experience.

The phone comes with a SuperSensing Triple Camera that comprises a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600 main camera, a 12-megapixel super wide-angle camera with cine-lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The matrix camera is claimed to deliver amazing still photographs while the 12-megapixel cine-lens is supported is said to create movie-grade photos and videos using the 16:9 customized sensor.