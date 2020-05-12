Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810 SoC, Huawei AppGallery launched in India, priced at Rs 17,999

Highlights Honor 9X Pro has been launched in India

The smartphone gets a 48-megapixel lens-based triple camera set-up

The 9X Pro is Honor's first Huawei AppGallery totting device in India

Adding to the list of phones announced today, Honor 9X Pro has also been launched in India. The new smartphone has been announced as a mid-segment device and comes to the country after the phone was announced globally earlier in the year.

The Honor 9X Pro was launched earlier in the year as the company's first Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) powered smartphone globally. Honor 9X Pro is also the company's first smartphone in India to come pre-installed with the AppGallery. The company claims that the Huawei AppGallery aims at providing seamless hardware and software experience to consumers with its "dynamic design and advanced technology, in terms of security, privacy, reliability and performance."

The phone comes running Huawei's 7nm Kirin 810 AI chipset, a 48-megapixel triple camera and a 6.59-inch Honor FullView Display for enhanced user experience with upgrades across performance, gaming and photography.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said "We are excited to introduce the company's official AppGallery to India market. Not just that, we have also launched Honor 9X Pro, a promising addition to brand's most celebrated X series smartphones. We, at Honor, believe in bringing new innovation to the fingertips of our users and with Honor 9X Pro, featuring brand's self-developed AppGallery, we aim to empower our consumers with a choice to experience new innovation."

Honor 9X: Price and availability

The Honor 9X Pro is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colour variants, exclusively through Flipkart. While the company hasn't announced availability details yet, it is hosting a special early access sale that will run from 21st May 2020 12 pm to 22nd May 2020 at 12 pm.

The price of the Honor 9X Pro has been set at Rs 17,999. However, during the special early access sale, registered consumers will get a Rs 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI options up to 6-months. Honor is also extending benefits of a one-time free screen replacement offer on accidental damage valid for 3 months and 7 days return policy, from the date of purchase.

To avail of the early access offers, consumers will have to register on Flipkart. The registrations are open already and will close midnight on 19th May 2020.

Honor 9X Pro: Specifications

The Honor 9X Pro gets a 6.59-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92 per cent, and an IPS-LCD FullView Display working at a resolution of 2,340x1080 pixels.

The latest smartphone from Honor is powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, the first processor that is built upon Huawei's brand-new computing architecture. The smartphone integrates GPU Turbo 3.0 technology and 6GB RAM, which enhance and improve the gaming and multitasking experience of the users. GPU Turbo 3.0 further enables AI algorithm to strike a balance between heightened image processing performance and energy efficiency.

For photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers a triple-camera setup. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel primary sensor. This is sat next to an 8-megapixel Super Wide Angle Camera (with 120-degree FOV) and a 2-megapixel depth-assist lens. It comes with features such as the Super Slow Motion mode which facilitates shooting videos at 480fps with up to 16x slow motion. Honor 9X Pro also gets AIS Super Night Mode, 4-in-1 light fusion technology, AI Stabilization and ISO level that reaches up to 102400. At the front, the Honor 9X Pro gets a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with EIS.