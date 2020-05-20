Honor announces new Vision X1 smart TVs, MagicBook Pro laptop, TWS Earbuds X1 and more

Highlights Honor has launched Vision X1 series of smart TVs

It has also launched Honor ViewPad 6 tablet

The company has also launched Honor TWS Earbuds X1 and Smart Vacuum Cleaner

Honor has announced the launch of its latest range of smart products, including the Honor MagicBook Pro, the Honor ViewPad 6, the Honor Router 3, the Honor Vision X1 Series TV and a suite of Honor Choice smart home devices. These have been launched in China for now, and select markets across the globe.

Honor MagicBook Pro

Honor's latest 16.1-inch MagicBook Pro comes with slim bezels to achieve a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio for bringing enhanced viewing experience to users.

The laptop is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor and the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card. Its upgraded multi-screen collaboration features promise to maximize user productivity. The Honor MagicBook Pro has been announced at RMB 5,999 for i5/16GB/512GB SSD/MX350, and RMB 6,699 for i7/16GB/512GB SSD/MX350, and will be available in Russia from September 2020.

Honor ViewPad 6

Honor has also introduced the Honor ViewPad 6 which boasts of the Kirin 985 5G SoC and comes with support for Wi-Fi 6+ connectivity. The ViewPad 6 promises lag-free performance for both work and play. The Honor ViewPad 6 features a 2K FullView Display, a smart split-screen option and HD stereo quality.

It is compatible with the Honor Magic-Pencil which makes it a perfect tool for users to express their creativity. Honor will announce the mainland China price of Honor ViewPad 6 on June 13. The Honor ViewPad 6 will be available in global markets from June 2020.

Honor Router 3

Honor Router 3 has been announced as the company's first router to support the Wi-Fi 6 standard for faster speeds. Comprising a Wi-Fi 6+ chipset and a Gigahome Dual-core 1.2 GHz CPU, the HONOR Router 3 can achieve larger bandwidth, faster speeds and lower power consumption. It promises speeds up to 3,000 Mbps throughput across one 2.4Ghz band and one 5Ghz band.

Honor Router 3 also supports OFDMA multi-user technology for direct connections to a number of devices for greater stability and better data streaming with low latency. The Honor Router 3 is priced at [RMB 219] and will be available in the global market from July 2020.

Honor Vision X1

The tech giant has also introduced its latest smart screen, the Honor Vision X1 Series. It features 8K decoding and display, Motion Estimate, Motion Compensation and 4x10W speakers for impressive sound. The Honor Vision X1 is being pegged as a high-performing smart TV that provides "stunning realism complemented by fantastic audio quality."

The Honor Vision X1 is equipped with a smart assistant and can be controlled from other Honor devices also. The Honor Vision X1 Series is available in 65-inch, 55-inch, and are priced at RMB 3,299 and RMB 2,299 respectively.

Honor TWS Earbuds X1 and Smart Vacuum Cleaner

At the event, the company also announced a number of other smart products, including, the TWS Earbuds X1, that is claimed to provide an excellent audio experience with up to 24-hour battery life. The TWS Earbuds X1 is priced at [RMB 169].

The company also announced the Smart Vacuum Cleaner which is a "lightweight and versatile cleaning tool" with powerful suction and mopping technology. Powered by a 350W 100,000rpm motor, it has strong suction and is built with a battery that lasts up to 65 minutes. It also features an ultraviolet-sterilization cleansing system to effectively eliminate bacteria on different surfaces.