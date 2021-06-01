Honor Band 6 launching in India soon, gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

Highlights Honor, now owned by Shenzhen Zhixin, will soon launch a new smart band in India.

Honor, now owned by Shenzhen Zhixin, will soon launch a new smart band in India. The company which was previously owned by Huawei will unveil the Honor Band 6 in India. The Band 6 was already launched in China in November 2020. The smart band which has the qualities of a smartwatch has appeared on Flipkart, the listing also confirms that the smartwatch will hit the Indian markets sooner than expected.

Interestingly, when Honor was launched in China it was being touted as the world's first fitness tracker to feature a full-screen display. The design of the Honor Band 6 resembles the Honor Watch ES but the Honor Band 6 comes with a set of improved features and most importantly an AMOLED display. Honor has always done a good job with fitness bands. The Honor Band 5 and all the previous models were counted amongst the most accurate fitness trackers.

Honor Band 6 has been listed on Flipkart and the listing has revealed all the key features and specifications of the smart band. However, nothing was mentioned about the launch date and the price of the smart band in India. So let us have a look at the key specs and the expected price of the Honor Band 6.

Honor Band 6: Expected price

The specifications and features of the Honor Band 6 were revealed on Flipkart, but we do not know about the India price yet. The smart band was launched in China in two variants the base variant was priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,800) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (roughly Rs. 3,300). In India, we can expect the price to under Rs 5000. The smart band was launched in three colour variants including Meteorite Black, Seagull Grey, and Coral Powder.

Honor Band 6: Specifications

The Honor Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. For a smart band, the display size is quite big here. The smart band comes with all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking features. The band promises up to 14-day battery life. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and charges via a magnetic charger. The band comes with over 10 workout modes. The band includes Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor and other sensors.