Honor Band 6 with large AMOLEDdisplay launched in India, price starts at Rs 3999

Honor, which is now owned by Shenzhen Zhixin technologies, has finally launched its smart band in India. The highly anticipated Honor Band 6 has been launched in India at a competitive price. The band was earlier launched in China a couple of months ago. Honor Band 6 which has attributes of a smartwatch is actually a fitness band with a gigantic display. Honor fitness bands have been regarded for accuracy and this one with a bigger screen seems like a perfect deal for fitness enthusiasts.

The Honor Band 6 bears a resemblance to the Honor Watch ES that also comes with a rectangular display but the Band 6 has an edge over Watch ES in terms of features. Interestingly, when the band was first released in China it was being touted as the world's first fitness tracker to feature a full-screen display. So let us have a look at the price of the Honor Band 6 along with the specifications and features.

Honor Band 6: Price and availability

Honor has announced the Band 6 in India, but it is not available for purchase yet. The Honor Band 6 will go on its first sale on June 14 on Flipkart. The device has been priced at Rs 3999 in India. It has been launched in three colours including Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey. The smart band was launched in China in two variants the base variant was priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,800) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (roughly Rs. 3,300).

Honor Band 6: Specifications

The Honor Band features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The display is one of the highlights in Band 6 because a large screen means more display area than traditional fitness trackers. The Honor Band 6 comes with all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking features. As far as the battery is concerned, the company has claimed that you can charge the device for 10 minutes and use the watch for 3 days. When you charge it fully, the watch will provide a battery life of up to 14 days on typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage.

The band comes with over 10 workout modes and includes Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor and other sensors.