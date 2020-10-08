Honor launches Watch ES, Watch GS Pro in India: Price, features and everything else you need to know

Highlights Honor has launched two new smartwatches in India.

The two smartwatches bring a host of interesting features.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is available at Rs 17,990.

Honor has launched two new smartwatches, the Honor Watch ES and Honor Watch GS Pro in India. The Watch ES brings with itself a 1.64-inch AMOLED Touch Display, 12 Animated Courses, 95 Workout Modes and a lot more features at an aggressive price point.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is slightly more feature-packed than the Watch ES. It offers and upto 25-Days of Battery Life and is claimed to be "India's 1st Pro-grade smartwatch that features 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G tests, Bluetooth Calling, GPS Route Back amongst other unique features."

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said "HONOR has been a forerunner when it comes to technology and innovation. Our products represent the brand's commitment of creating an intelligent and fully-connected experience in all-scenarios, at competitive pricing. HONOR wearables have received appreciation among consumers, not just in India but globally as well. With these two new additions - HONOR Watch ES and HONOR Watch GS Pro, we are confident of yet again meeting the customers' expectations and replicating the success story in Indian market."

Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES promises impressive performance and vivid visuals with its 70% Screen-to-Body Ratio display. It offers 12 Animated workout courses and 44 animated exercises. The Honor Watch ES can fast charge up-to 70% in just 30 minutes. It comes with 200+ watch faces and an Always-on Display option. The Honor Watch ES weighs 34 grams and is 1.07 cm (10.7 mm) thin.

It also supports SpO2 Monitor, with the Watch ES also allowing users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels. The smartwatch is also enabled with a 24/7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitoring. The Honor Watch ES, Meteorite Black variant, will be available on Amazon from October 17, 2020 during the Great Indian Festival for a price of Rs 7,499.

Honor GS Pro

The Honor GS also comes with SpO2 monitor, TuRelax Stress monitor, TruSleep and 24x7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, for better health monitoring and tracking. The Honor Watch GS Pro is powered by Kirin A1 chipset and comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED Touch Display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels.

It offers a number of Watch Faces and even the option to personalise watch faces from the user's phone gallery or store up-to 500 songs or stream music from their smartphone using Music Control.

The Honor Watch GS Pro, in Midnight Black colour variant, will be available on Flipkart as "The Big Billion Days Specials. The smartwatch will be sold from October 16, 2020 midnight onwards, during the Big Billion Days at a price of just Rs 17,999.