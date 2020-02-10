Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 price in India slashed

Highlights Honor Band 5 now comes at a price of Rs 2,299.

Honor Magic Watch can be purchased at a price of Rs 7,999 now.

Both wearables are available to grab from Flipkart.

Honor has announced that it has permanently discounted two of its wearables in India. The first one to receive the price cut is the Honor Magic Watch while the other one is a budget offering, the Honor Band 5. The former was launched in India last year at Rs 14,999 while the latter was introduced at Rs 2,599, also last year. After the price cut, the Honor Magic Watch is now available at Rs 7,999 while the Honor Band 5 can now be bought at Rs 2,299.

The Honor Magic Watch and Honor Band 5 are available with the new pricing on Flipkart. You can also avail offers such as the no-cost EMI facility on both the products. For Rs 7,999, the Honor Magic Watch should strike buyers as a decent deal. To back the new pricing, the Honor Magic Watch has features galore.

It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 390x390 pixels. The smartwatch can be paired with both Android and iOS devices over Bluetooth with the help of Huawei Health app. For fitness purposes, the Honor Magic Watch comes with a heart rate sensor and pedometer, along with sleep monitor. It can record activities such as swimming, cycling, jogging, walking, and more. It has an in-built GPS, which means the watch does not rely on the paired phone for geolocations. The smartwatch is also claimed to deliver a battery life of 7 days on a single charge.

Coming to the Honor Band 5, the band is a budget offering that aims to take on Xiaomi's Mi Band 4. It comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 120x240 pixels. There is a heart rate sensor given on the band along with features such as the sleep monitor. The band supports pairing with both Android and iOS devices over Bluetooth. The Honor Band 5 can resist water up to 5ATM as well. For the battery, the Honor Band 5 is claimed to offer a life of 10-12 days.

The discounts on both products could be a precursor to the company's upcoming offerings in the wearables category. Huawei brand Honor has lately been pushing its products across price ranges to tackle the competition. Its rivals include Xiaomi, Huami, Noise, and others.