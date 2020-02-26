Honor MagicBook laptop with 10 hour battery life, Honor Magic Earbuds launched globally

Highlights Honor MagicBook has been launched globally in two screen sizes

The MagicBook is the first PC category product to be launched globally by Honor

The company has also launched the Magic Earbuds

Honor appears to be getting in the groove, with company launching a slew of devices at its virtual launch event held in Barcelona. At the event, Honor made some crucial announcements, including the launch of its first Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) based smartphone, the 9X Pro, and the Honor View 30 which the company claims boasts of cinema-grade cameras.

While these two were definitely the star attractions, the event also saw Honor globally launch the MagicBook series of laptops and its Magic Earbuds.

Interestingly, the Honor MagicBook 14 and Honor MagicBook 15 are the first PC category products to have been launched globally by Honor. The two are available in Space Gray and Mystic Silver, and are being pegged as alternatives to Apple's popular MacBooks.

Honor claims the MagicBook 14 boasts of a thin and lightweight design which is suited to young people on-the-go. The laptop promises a rather impressive battery life, with company claiming up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Honor MagicBook comes sporting a Type-C charger with 65W fast charging capability. The display on the laptop is a FullView panel that brings a high screen-to-body ratio. Inside, the laptop houses AMD's Ryzen 5 3500U CPU paired with Radeon Vega 8 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. This Honor claims makes it powerful enough for ultra-fast performance and enhanced graphics, as well as smart interconnectivity between Honor smartphones and the laptop.

Honor also claims it has built the laptops with privacy in mind, with the MagicBook series coming equipped with a pop-up webcam that is discreetly hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard.

There's also a fingerprint power button which promises instant access from startup to desktop directly for a more secure and effortless login experience.

For now, the company hasn't revealed any information on the availability of the laptop in India. However, it is expected to make way to Indian shores soon with the Honor MagicBook 14/15 (256GB) announced to be made available in the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic and other markets from the end of March.

Honor Magic Earbuds

Apart from the MagicBook laptops, the company has also launched the Honor Magic Earbuds. These are the first truly wireless earbuds from the company and are being pegged as devices for fitness fans. The earbuds bring with them Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology with a secure fit that can last through any workout.

The earbuds also come with built-in triple microphones that have adaptive ambient noise cancelling technology for improving audio quality over calls. However, if you're a music lover, the earbuds come equipped with a 10mm driver unit to deliver improved bass. The Honor Magic Earbuds have been launched at a starting price of Euro 129 and will be available in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue.