Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T launched: Check out price and specifications

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has taken the lid off two new smartphones in the budget segment the Honor Play 4T Pro and Honor Play 4T. The phones were launched in China and will go on sale on April 21. Honor is yet to announce the global launch of smartphones.

The phones with impressive specifications and interesting color options are targeted at the younger buyers, who are all for colors and good hardware. The Honor Play 4T Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,200 approximately) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its top variant 8GB + 128GB storage costs CNY 1,699 (Rs. 18,400 approximately). The phone is available three different color options such as the Blue, Emerald, and Black.

Similarly, Honor Play 4T is priced at CNY 1,199 (Rs. 12,900 approximately) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Unlike the Honor Play 4T Pro, the 4T comes in only one variant. The smartphone is available in two color options such as Black and Emerald.

Honor Play 4T Pro specifications and camera

The Honor Play 4T Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style notch and 2.5D curved glass protection. Honor Play 4T Pro is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU.

In terms of the optics, the Honor Play 4T Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Honor Play 4T Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery which comes with support for 22.5W fast charger. The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port. It measures at 157.4x73.2x7.75mm and weighs 165 grams.

Honor Play 4T Pro runs Android 9 Pie along with Magic UI 2.1

Honor Play 4T specifications and camera

The Honor Play 4T is the much-affordable sibling of the 4T Pro. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,560 pixels. Honor Play 4T is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G51 GPU along with a 6GB RAM.

In terms of the camera, Honor Play 4T has a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, Honor Play 4T has an 8-megapixel camera for the selfies.