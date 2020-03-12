Honor starts roll-out of Magic UI 3 update: Here are the most interesting features

Highlights Honor Magic UI 3 is being rolled out to users

The roll-out is limited to users with Honor View 20, honor 20 or Honor 9X smartphones

Honor's Magic UI 3 brings a number of new features

Chinese phone maker Honor, has started rolling out the latest update for its smartphones, Magic UI 3.0. The update is currently limited to three of Honor's most popular devices, the Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20.

The update has been announced to be made available to these smartphones via software/ firmware update. The company claims the new software will bring with itself a number of new features, along with an all-new experience and aesthetically pleasing UX design.

The software is also claimed to push boundaries in smart office, photography, performance and security across Honor's wide-ranging smart products and services.

New Dark Mode

One of the most interesting features of Magic UI 3.0 is the all new Dark Mode. The company claims that this mode is backed by research from the Huawei Human Factors Lab, and as such it strikes an optimal contrast between text and the background, increasing the legibility and minimizing visual fatigue.

Furthermore, color saturation is also fine-tuned to ensure greater consistency between the Normal and Dark mode.

Enhanced visual elements to support feedback

Honor claims that with the Magic UI 3.0, users can expect quicker and smoother feedback when they navigate around their smartphone. The update introduces smoother transitions between applications and more animations such as spring motion when users tap on their screens.

Further, when users swipe up to minimise an application, the animation follows the trajectory of the swipe, allowing a stronger visual feedback to facilitate a more enhanced experience.

Improved photography performance

With the new UI, users can now implement filters directly from the viewfinder before the shot is taken. The camera app has also been revamped and now offers a more modernized look with a more visible zoom bar to allow users to adjust the degree of magnification more easily.

Users will also be prompted when they switch camera modes. The Magic UI 3.0 also promises to make video recording hassle-free with accessible features such as the assistive grid, horizontal level and timer.