Honor X10 confirmed, specs and images leak ahead of launch

Highlights Honor X10 has reportedly been confirmed by Huawei

The Honor X10 is expected to be the successor of the Honor 9X

Images and specs of the Honor X10 have leaked ahead of the launch

Honor X10 appears to be the next smartphone slated to be launched by Huawei's sub-brand. The phone has reportedly been confirmed by the company the Global Mobile Internet Conference in China.

While there is official word on this yet, the phone is tipped to be the successor of the Honor 9X and is expected to support modern technologies such as 5G. Reports in China claim that the Honor X10 could be powered by the Kirin 820 5G SoC and pack a 4,200mAh battery.

On the outside, the phone is said to sport a massive display -- 6.63-inches in size --and the phone overall keeping a rather slim profile with its 8.8mm thickness. The phone also appears to have made its way to the Chinese certification website, TENAA and is also said to have appeared on the country's MIIT certification website with the same permit number.

The phone is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also come with 22.5W fast-charging support. The handset is likely to come running Android 10 OS with the company's custom skin on top. For cameras, it could get at least a triple camera set-up on the back. The phone could measure 163.7x76.5x8.8mm. If you're confused about the name, Honor allegedly decided against calling the device the 10X so as to avoid confusion with the upcoming Redmi 10X.

Reports suggest the company is also working on a more powerful variant of the Honor X10 also. Rumours also claim that it will be powered by the Kirin 985 SoC and have 5G connectivity as well. The two phones are tipped to launch in China in May and the Honor X10 base model is said to start at RMB 2,000 (around Rs 21,500). More information about the phone is expected to come in the weeks to come as we near the launch of the phone.