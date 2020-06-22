Honor X10 Max with 7-inch screen to launch in China soon, confirms CEO

Highlights Honor X10 Max 5G could come with a gigantic 7-inch display which as big as a tablet.

Honor might launch a 7-inch screen smartphone in China soon. The Honor X10 Max 5G could come with a gigantic 7-inch display which as big as a tablet. Honor CEO George Zhao took to Weibo to confirm the news. Earlier, Honor unveiled the Honor X10 in China and now the speculations are rife that the Max version of the X10 could flaunt the much-anticipated 7-inch display.



Honor CEO George Zhao took to the Chinese alternative of Twitter Weibo and revealed that the company would come up with a "large-screen" product and that mysterious device could be a Max version of an existing phone. Zhao revealed that it will unveil such a magnanimous device after a span of two years. The rumored device will also come with 5G support.

As per previous leaks, the Honor X10 MAX would be larger than any other device present in the market currently with a 7.09-inch fullHD+ (2280 x 1080) display. The phone is likely to be driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. The phone is tipped to feature a waterdrop display notch with minimal bezels. The corners of the phone will be rounded and only the bottom bezel will be thicker than the other bezels.

Not much has been revealed about the camera that the gigantic device will feature, it is being said that the X10Max will arrive with a 48-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel on the front. This doesn't necessarily suggest that the phone will have only one rear camera, it might have the usual three to four camera sensors but the leaks haven't revealed many details about the specifications about the camera. The phone will run on Android 10 out of the box along with an HONOR's Magic UI 3.1.1.

The leaks also revealed that the X10 Max might house a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. There was no sign of the Honor device getting wireless charging support. No information about the fingerprint scanner or in-display scanner was revealed in the leaks either so we don't know which one of the two will the Honor device feature.

Interestingly, the Honor X10MAX wouldn't be the only 7-inch device by the company. It had earlier launched HONOR 8X Max which had a larger display than this. The 8MAX featured a 7.12-inch display with thicker bezels.

