Houseparty hacked? Company denies charge, issues $1 million reward to counter 'smear campaign'

Highlights Houseparty is owned by Epic Games, the developers of popular game Fortnite

Several users claim the app has been hacked

Houseparty is fun video conferencing application

Epic Games owned Houseparty has become a rage in the last few weeks, with the app notching up millions of new subscribers every day. In fact, the Covid-19 outbreak has turned out to be such a lucky break for its developers that the global lockdown has seen the fun video conferencing platform climb the ladder and become one of the most downloaded apps on both Google Play and App Store in the last few days.

Yet, it appears this impressive run could be cut short with several users now uninstalling the app and also removing their accounts from the platform over fears of a data breach that could have exposed their passwords to hackers and left not only their social media handles affected, but also their banking accounts too.

The situations has gotten so bad in the last 24 hours that the complaints have reached viral number, with users across twitter sharing concerning details about how their Spotify, Netflix, and other accounts, including Paypal and banking ones, were hacked after installing Houseparty.

Interestingly, all these complaints appear to have been made without any evidence, with users simply going online and blaming the app for their accounts being hacked without first establishing any sort of correlation.

All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn't collect passwords for other sites. Houseparty (@houseparty) March 30, 2020

The company too has clarified its stance on the matter and has suggested there is no link between the instances of compromised accounts and the platform.

"We've found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts... As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform. Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple."

The company has even come out with denial and offered $1 million (£810,000) reward for the first person who can provide proof of a "paid commercial smear campaign" to harm Houseparty.

While there are never any guarantees, the folks at Forbes recently got the app tested by a security researcher, Lukas Stefanko who has also revealed that there are no obvious concerns with the Android version of the app.