How a cooking video on YouTube helped police nab a wanted criminal

An alleged drug trafficker in Italy was nabbed by Police after they spotted him in his cooking videos on YouTube. Marc Feren Claude Biart, an alleged member of southern Italy's powerful 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, was caught by the police after they spotted his tattoos in a cooking video. Biart had been clever even enough to hide his face in all his YouTube videos but forgot to hide his tattoos.

As per a Washington Post report, the 53-year-old Biart was first arrested in 2014 under the charges of criminal drug trafficking for the 'Ndrangheta's Cacciola clan. But he managed to flee the prison with his wife to Boca Chica, a coastal town in the Dominican Republic. For many years, he managed to dodge the police and would have hidden for many more years had his love for cooking not beckoned him.

Biart took a keen interest in cooking and started showcasing his culinary skills on YouTube. He posted many videos of him cooking Italian delicacies but managed to hide his face in all the videos. There was one thing that he didn't hide was his tattoos. He could never imagine that police will one day track him down because of his tattoos.

"The love for Italian cuisine allowed (police forces) to follow his traces on the web and social networks, while the love for tattoos (allowed police) to recognize the fugitive as that cook," the investigators said in a statement.

The report reveals that Marc Biart was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport when he was on his way to Santo Domingo. The Police organisation also known as Interpol informed about his arrest on Twitter. "Arrested in the Dominican Republic and extradited to Italy: #Ndrangheta fugitive Marc Feren Claude Biart wanted on drug trafficking charges since 2014, lands in Italy to face justice. Authorities located him after recognising his tattoos in a YouTube video," Interpol said in a tweet.

After his arrest, Biart was extradited to Italy. A report by BBC has noted that he was wanted by the police for allegedly "trafficking cocaine into the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia."