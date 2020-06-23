How to get iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur right away

Highlights Apple has rolled out the developer beta versions of its latest softwares.

The iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7 are available to download.

You need to be an Apple Developer to download the latest versions.

Apple unveiled the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7 at the digital-only WWDC on Monday. Following the tradition, the Cupertino-based company announced that only the developer betas for all the operating systems will be readily available while the public beta will be rolled out next month and, finally, the stable versions will come out with the iPhone 12 launch later this year.

Now, if you are interested to test the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS, you can tinker with your eligible device and begin using it. But before you decide you have to install the new OSes, you should keep in mind that these are the developer beta builds meant for the developer community to use the premature counterparts and find out bugs for Apple to iron them out. The developer betas ensue buggy interface, unexpected and random app crashes, and loss of data, which is why it is not advisable to install the developer beta on your daily driver.

However, in case you cannot curb your enthusiasm, here is how you can download the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 14, and watchOS 7 on your eligible devices.

First, you need to check if your device is compatible with the latest software versions.

For iOS 14, the compatible devices are iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2016, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, and iPod touch (7th generation).

For iPadOS 14, the compatible devices include iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2.

For macOS 11 Big Sur, the compatible devices are MacBook (2015 and later), MacBook Air (2013 and later), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later, Mac mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), Mac Pro (2013 and later).

For watchOS 7, the compatible devices are Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 3.

Installing iOS 14

For that, you need to have a developer account with Apple. You can sign up at developer.apple.com with your credentials and device details along with a registration fee of $99 per year. Now, when you are done enrolling yourself on the Apple Developer website, go the iOS 14 page on the same website and click on Download. You will need to sign in again with your developer account and click the Install Profile Button for iOS 14. Now, you have to visit the website on your iPhone for easy access. Alternatively, you can navigate the website on a Mac or PC, as well.

Now, head to your iPhone settings where you will see a new notification for an added profile. Install the profile by agreeing to the terms of service. After you are done installing the profile, go to General > Software Update to fetch the latest iOS 14 Developer Beta version. Make sure your data is backed up before you download and install the new OS. Also, keep in mind the battery level on your iPhone. After the update is downloaded and installed, the iPhone will reboot to iOS 14.

Installing iPadOS 14

For installing iPadOS 14, you have to follow the similar set of instructions as for the iPhone. After registering yourself as a developer, install the new profile on your iPad. Then, head to Software Update settings to download the iPadOS 14. After the restart, your iPad will be upgraded to iPadOS 14.

Installing macOS 11 Big Sur

The initial steps of registering yourself as an Apple Developer for macOS 11 Big Sur as the same as for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. After this process, you need to go to the Discover tab on the Apple Developer website at the top left and click on macOS Big Sur. Now, hit the Download button, followed by a click on the Install Profile Button. This will download macOS Big Sur Developer Beta Access Utility on your Mac device. Double-click it macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg to run the installer. You will need to provide the installer access to the storage and other necessary permissions.

After the installation, head to the Software Update settings on your Mac device and wait for the update to appear. As soon as it does, begin the downloading process. Make sure you have backed up all the data before proceeding. After the restart, your Mac will run the macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Beta.

Installing watchOS 7

Installing a Developer Beta version on your Apple Watch is quite risky as it may render the device useless in case something does not work out during the update process. Unlike iPhone, iPad, and Macs, the Apple Watch cannot be restored to the previous software versions, which is why it is important to take the call whether you definitely want to install the watchOS 7 Developer Beta on your Apple Watch.

The initial registration process on the Apple Developer website is the same. Considering you have enrolled yourself, you need to go to the watchOS 7 section on the same website and download the profile on your iPhone. This iPhone needs to be paired with your compatible Apple Watch model. Now, you need to restart your iPhone and open the Watch app. Now, head to General > Software Update. You will see watchOS 7 there -- begin the download and install process. After the download is complete, the file will be transferred to the Apple Watch and installed on it. The device will reboot before the new software takes effect.