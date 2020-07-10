How to install iOS 14, iPadOS 14 first public betas

Highlights Apple has rolled out the first public betas for the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Apple is now rolling out the first iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public betas that bring some significant changes to the home screen of your iPhone and some features that have been borrowed from the Samsung's One UI 2.0. The public betas are available to testers who have enrolled their devices for the update, although the developer beta builds have been available ever since the June 22 announcement. The stable iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 builds are expected to be released later this year, sometime around the iPhone 12 launch. Until then, if you are curious to test the new iOS and iPadOS versions today, read on.

The public betas mean you will not have the smoothest experience using your iPhone or iPad. That is because the beta builds are full of bugs and unexpected crashes can happen anytime on the OS, and then there are app-wise glitches that prevent you from using an app as you would on a stable software. Apple will fix these issues over time until the final build is ready for release under the stable channel. So if you want to taste the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on your eligible device, here is what you need to do to install and download them.