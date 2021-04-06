HP Chromebook 11a launched at Rs 21,999, could be right for kids taking online classes

Highlights The new HP Chromebook 11a runs on ChromeOS and offers access to the Google Play store.

It features an 11.6-inch HD display and claims to offer up to 16 hours of battery life.

A MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor powers HP Chromebook 11a.

HP Chromebook 11a has made its way to the Indian market and comes with a price tag that may appeal to many people looking for an affordable laptop option. As India Today Tech reported last month, the new HP Chromebook 11a has been launched in the sub-Rs 25,000 price category. The new laptop from HP tries to capture the surge in demand for cheaper laptops for students who have to attend online classes due to the pandemic. HP markets the new Chromebook 11a laptop for students in classes 2 to 7. In our opinion, it appeals to students as well as teachers who are equally working hard to keep the teaching continue through a digital medium.

The HP Chromebook 11a has been launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999 and will be available via Flipkart.

The HP Chromebook 11a is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and weighs around 1.05 kilogram. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes in an Indigo Blue colour with a matte finish. The laptop comes with a textured cover that offers a better grip on the device. It features an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) touch IPS display. HP claims that the anti-glare display on the Chromebook 11a could be a great companion for streaming movies, shows, and videos. It comes with dual speakers and an HD webcam for video calls or classes.

The laptop offers a host of connectivity ports, including USB Type-A, Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. Running Chrome OS, the HP Chromebook 11a also offers access to the Google Play store. The laptop comes with Google One membership with benefits, including free 100GB storage for a year. It also comes with the Google Assistant feature.

The HP Chromebook 11a supports up to 256GB expandable storage and is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life.

Announcing the new laptop, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market, said, "With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments. We are thrilled to introduce the HP Chromebook 11a, which is an ideal mix of power and mobility provided by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor that will elevate their learning experience and improve productivity in a whole new manner".