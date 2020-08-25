HP Envy, ZBook Studio and ZBook Crate laptops launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Highlights HP has launched its new range of laptops in India.

The HP Envy series now brings two new 15 and 13 inch laptops.

The HP Envy 15 comes with up to 4K OLED displays.

HP has launched its latest premium range of laptops in India. Unveiled virtually, the company has added to its portfolio by announcing four new laptops -- HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP ZBook Studio, and the HP ZBook Create. The four offer "minimalist design and powerful software and hardware."

Speaking at the launch of the laptops, Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India said, "Creative expression is one of the most intrinsic human characteristics. In an increasingly connected world, people want to add their personal mark on it and share widely with others. And to do that they are looking at tools that not only inspire them but enable them to bring their creativity to life... The HP Envy portfolio, engineered and designed to help unleash the power of the human mind, will allow our customers to maximise their potential. This reiterates the HP philosophy, where we strive to help bridge humanity with technology by constantly innovating and reinventing experiences" he added.

HP Envy 15

The HP Envy laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display which features 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits brightness. The display is touch-enabled, which the company claims takes workflow "efficiency to a new level for a responsive and comfortable experience."

The laptop features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design, and up to 16GB of DDR4 Memory. The device is also the first Envy series laptop to offer gaming-class thermals a vapour chamber and two 12-volt fans. Compared with a traditional heat-pipe design, HP's custom vapour chamber solution provides "33 per cent more processor power to power through intensive workloads."

Price and availability

The laptop is available at all HP World stores and online stores. The HP Envy 15 is available in three variants. The top-end variant for the HP Envy 15 is powered by 10th gen core i5 10300H with 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD is available at Rs 1,19,999.

HP Envy 15 powered by 10th gen core i7 10750H, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, is available at Rs 1,49,999. The most affordable variant of the lot, the HP Envy 15 powered by 10th gen core i7 10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Max-Q design along with a 15.6-inch OLED touch screen is available at Rs 1,69,999.

Apart from the HP Envy 15, the Envy 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, while the HP ENVY x360 13 is also available at a starting price of Rs 79,999. The HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create will be available from September 1, 2020, at starting price of Rs 1,77,000.