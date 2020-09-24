HP Pavilion 27 and AIO 24 all-in-one PCs launched in India, price starts at Rs 64,999

Highlights HP has announced two new AIO PCs for consumers.

HP AIO 24 gets a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics.

The HP Pavilion 27 brings a three-sided micro-edge display with a pop-up privacy camera.

HP has introduced its new range of All-in-One PCs (AIOs) in India to enable consumers to stay connected with family, colleagues, and friends during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The company's AIOs come with a wide display, a compact design and impressive specifications. HP has announced two new devices under this new range -- HP AIO 24 and HP Pavilion AIO 27 devices. Of the two, the HP AIO features a much slimmer design, while the bigger AIO 27 offers more power to tackle more demanding projects.

The company claims that the all-in-one PC portfolio comes with a "large screen in a sleek clutter-free design ideal for students, work from home professionals, and getting entertained at home." HP's new devices also bring support for easy Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa voice assistance, HD pop-up camera equipped with a slide switch for privacy with dual microphone and in-built speakers.

"Consumers today are now looking for devices that can perform multiple roles something that can handle office tasks with ease, be comfortable for a child to learn, or turn into a device for binge-watching movies on the weekend. With big screens and ergonomic controls, the new HP All in One PCs are the perfect tools for a family. We have designed the devices to offer users maximum functionality while keeping their footprint to a minimum, along with several upgrade options" said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director Personal Systems, HP India Market.

HP AIO 24

The HP AIO 24 promises powerful specifications and power to improve productivity. For this, the PC relies on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics. Designed with a panel that can be removed in three simple steps, the HP AIO 24 can also be easily upgraded, guaranteeing enough power to get things done.

The AIO 24 also gets HP WideVision Full-HD IR Pop-Up Privacy Camera that provides an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view, to allow consumers to video chat with their entire family. The HP AIO 24 powered by Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU is available at a starting price of Rs 64,999.

HP Pavilion 27

The HP Pavilion 27 brings a three-sided micro-edge display with a pop-up privacy camera that tucks safely away when not in use. The HP Pavilion 27 comes with true 65W desktop-class processor performance, in an all-in-one PC form factor.

The HP Pavillion 27 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX and NVIDIA GeForce GTX dedicated GPUs for games and other graphics-intensive tasks. The HP Pavilion 27 also supports a touch screen which makes the AIO usage more productive. It also gets dual 46mm 5W B&O speakers with wireless HP audio stream and borderless screen. It additionally comes with a wireless Qi charging pad at the base for both android/iOS.

HP Pavilion 27 touch powered by Intel Core i5 Quad-Core CPU is available at a starting price of Rs 99,999.