HTC launches Wildfire R70 triple-camera phone in India: Price, specifications

Highlights HTC Wildfire has been launched in India and Thailand.

The smartphone comes after a long time since HTC was last active.

The pricing and availability details are not known.

HTC may have been silent for quite some time, but it is optimistic about its phone business. The company has unexpectedly announced the launch of a new smartphone under its Wildfire series with entry-level specifications. Called the HTC Wildfire R70, the smartphone has an HD+ display, Android 9.0 Pie, and three rear cameras among other specifications. The Wildfire R70 has been launched in India and Thailand for now but the company may introduce it to other markets as well in the future.

HTC Wildfire R70 Price

Although the company has revealed all the specifications and the design of the HTC Wildfire R70, its price remains a mystery. The company is expected to announce the pricing, as well as the availability details of the Wildfire R70 soon. The HTC Wildfire R70 comes in Aurora Blue and Night Black colours.

HTC Wildfire R70 Specifications

The HTC Wildfire R70 is a budget smartphone that runs Android 9.0 Pie-based HTC Sense skin on top. The smartphone packs a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Powering the HTC Wildfire R70 is an octa-core MediaTek P23 SoC, clocked at up to 2.0GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card. The smartphone supports Nano SIM cards with dual LTE standby.

For optics, the HTC Wildfire R70 comes with three cameras at the back 16-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for bokeh, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for macro shots. The cameras have features such as beauty mode, AR stickers, and more. For selfies, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has a 4000mAh battery under the hood, which the company claims, will offer two days of usage. while the connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others.

HTC Wildfire R70 measures 163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9 mm and weighs 186 grams. The sensors on the smartphone include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.