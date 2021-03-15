HTC Wildfire E3 Wildfire launched: Price, specifications, and other details

Highlights The HTC Wildfire E3 has been made official in Russia.

Mediatek's Helio P22 SoC powers it.

The device is expected to begin at a starting price of Rs 13000.

The midrange HTC E2 was launched back in August last year. In succession to that, the brand has now launched a new smartphone called HTC Wildfire E3. The midrange smartphone has been made official in Russia as an affordable device.

The HTC Wildfire E3 is powered by Mediatek's Helio P22 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, quad rear cameras and a 4000mAh battery.

The smartphone is available in two colours options, namely Black and Blue. It measures 165.7x76.57x8mm and weighs about 186 grams.

As far as the design of the HTC Wildfire E3 is concerned, the device features a quad camera setup stacked in a pill-shaped module. Apart from this, it gets a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the rear of the display. On the front, the smartphone receives a waterdrop notch.

Moving forward, the HTC Wildfire E3 is made available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas, on the front, the HTC Wildfire E3 gets a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the HTC Wildfire E3 supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type C and more.

Finally, the smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The price of the HTC Wildfire E3 hasn't been made official yet. However, a report suggests the device will be made available at a starting price of Rs 13,000.

Currently, there's no information around the availability of the HTC Wildfire E3 worldwide. The Taiwanese smartphone hasn't made an official announcement around the launch and availability of the HTC Wildfire E3 for different markets.