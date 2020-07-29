Huami Amazfit BIP S Lite launched in India under Rs 4000: All you need to know

Highlights Huami unveiled the Amazfit BIP S Lite smartwatch in India.

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3799 and is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart

The Huami Amazefit BIP S will go on its second flash sale on August 4 on Flipkart at 12 pm,

Huami unveiled the Amazfit BIP S Lite smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3799 and is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart and the official website of Amazfit. The smartwatch went on sale during Flipkart Flash sales on July 29. However, if you couldn't grab the smartwatch during its first sale, do not fret as the smartwatch will go on its second sale soon.

The Huami Amazefit BIP S will go on its second flash sale on August 4 on Flipkart at 12 pm, post which the smartphone will be available for purchase in an open sale on August 5 starting at 8PM. But before you buy the Amazfit BIP S Lite have a look at its specifications.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Amazefit BIP S Lite sports a 1.28-inch TFT color display with a resolution of 176x176 pixels. For protection, it has Corning Gorilla 3 glass coating and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch can function in up to 50 meters of water depth as it is 5 ATM certified.



Now coming to the features of the Amazfit BIP S Lite, it will be equipped with over 150+ watch faces and it also has always-on display mode. The smartwatch has a tracker installed to track daily activities including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle.

Huami is also equipped with high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values. The highly colorful display is always on and easily readable outdoors, even under bright sunlight. It has true bright colors with 64 Gamut. The Huami fitness tracking app is compatible with both Android and iOS.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch offers battery life up to 30 days. If the watch is on a standby mode, it can last for up to 90 days. The 30 days battery life includes time display, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate measurement every 30 minutes, 100 notifications per day lighting-up the screen, exercise once a day for 30 minutes. Whereas the standby mode includes time display, activity tracking, sleep monitoring; turn off Bluetooth connection, all-day heart rate, and other functions.

For connectivity, the Amazfit BIP S Lite has Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth BLE. The smartwatch is compatible with Android smartphones running on Android 5.0 and above and iOS 10 or above.