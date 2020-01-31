Huawei Band 4 sale starts tomorrow: Price in India, features

Highlights Huawei Band 4 will go on sale from tomorrow, February 1.

The band comes with features such as a heart rate monitor.

It is currently available to buy for Rs 1,999 under the introductory offer.

Huawei Band 4 was launched in India last week as another budget fitness band that offers features such as the steps counter, but without availability details. The band is now announced to go on sale in India starting tomorrow, February 1. Huawei Band 4 will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart, the company has announced. So, if you are looking for an affordable fitness band that serves the purpose of tracking health routines, Huawei's new band could be worth buying.

Huawei Band 4 price in India

The Huawei Band 4 is available for Rs 1,999 for a limited time, the company said in a press release. After the introductory is over, the pricing will be reversed to Rs 2,099. The band comes in a single Graphite Black colour. The online sale will commence tomorrow on Flipkart but it is unclear if you can also buy the band at offline stores.

Huawei Band 4 Features

Preloaded with a colour touchscreen display with 2.5D rounded glass and oleophobic coating, the Huawei Band 4 runs EMUI. There is a single oblong button at the chin that allows navigation. The fitness band comes with a 91mAh battery under the hood, claimed to deliver a life of nine days on a single charge. The band is charged via a USB plug that can be inserted into any USB-A port.

The health measuring features on the fitness band include a heart-rate monitor and a sleep mode detector that is claimed to identify 6 most common sleep-related issues. Huawei claims that its app can provide 200 potential solutions to these problems and help you sleep better. There are outdoor run, indoor run, cycling, free training, rowing, and more available as preset workout modes on the fitness band.

Huawei Band 4 is water-resistant up to 50 metres, which means that you do not have to worry about wearing it while showering or in case of an accidental spill.