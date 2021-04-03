Huawei Band 6 with 96 workout modes, 14 days battery life launched

Highlights Huawei has launched the Band 6 in Malaysia on Friday.

The fitness band comes with a large AMOLED display and a huge battery.

Huawei Band 6 has been launched in Malaysia for RM 219.

Huawei has launched yet another smartwatch in the market. Expanding its wearables portfolio, Huawei has launched the Band 6 in Malaysia on Friday. The fitness band comes with a large AMOLED display and a huge battery. Apart from that, there are the usual health features including heart monitoring sensor, sleep tracker, blood oxygen tracker, stress monitoring and more. However, one of the major takeaways of the smartwatch is that it comes with over 96 workout modes. The Band 6 looks similar to Huawei's sub-brand Honor Watch ES, which is currently selling in India for Rs 4999.

The Huawei Band 6 is a successor to the Huawei Band 5, which is counted amongst one of the trusted fitness trackers. However, the Band 4 had a slim profile whereas the Band 6 comes with a larger display and appears to be broader than its predecessor. At first glance, the Band 6 looks more like a smartwatch with its giant AMOLED display.

As far as the price is concerned, the Huawei Band 6 has been launched in Malaysia for RM 219 (roughly Rs. 3,800). The smart band has been launched with interesting colour options Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, and Graphite Black. The Band 6 will be available for purchase on the official Huawei store in Malaysia from Sunday, April 4. Huawei has not announced whether it plans to launch the smartphone in India and other markets.

Coming to the specifications, the Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47 Fullview display. The company claims that the size of displaying area is 1.48 times2 larger, and it has a low-bezel 64% screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a high resolution of 194 x 368 pixels with 282 PPI. The band comes with 96 workout modes, all-day Spo2 monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, TruSeen 4.0 24x7 heart rate monitoring, menstrual tracking, and TruRelax stress monitoring technology.

Huawei says that the strap that has been used in the Band 6 is made from skin-friendly, UV-treated silicone. They are not only lightweight but also dirt-resistant.

The best bit about the Huawei Band 6 is its battery life. As per the China-based company, Huawei Band 6 offers 14 days battery life for typical use and 10 days for heavy use. If you run out of battery, you can get 2 days' use from just 5 minutes of charging time with a magnetic charger.