Huawei Buds 3i with ANC, 3 mics launched in India, priced at Rs 9,990

Huawei has launched its much-awaited FreeBuds 3i TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a unique in-ear design. The earbuds come with a Triple Mic setup for 'Active Noise Cancellation'. The TWS earbuds also promise to bring premium design elements and offer "crystal clear and rich sound quality."

The Huawei Freebuds 3i have been announced for a price of Rs 9,990. The Freebuds 3i brings with itself an exciting offer for customers a Band 4 worth Rs 3.099 that will come at no additional charge with the Huawei Freebuds 3i. Huawei has said that this offer will be available from 6th to 7th August 2020 for Prime Member on Amazon, and it will be open till 12th August 2020 to all other customers.

Speaking at the launch, Huawei India spokesperson, said, "Huawei as a brand constantly aspires to be a leader in the technology innovation space. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i offers one of the best ANC experiences in the industry today-giving users an immersive acoustic experience. The three-mic system is the best in enhanced listening and call quality regardless of outside noise and comes with an Aware Mode and offers the user customised controls which makes it a unique device."

"The design is inspired by the fast-paced lifestyles of millennials, the earbuds snugly fit in the ears for long hours with ease, making it perfect for sportsmen and fitness enthusiasts, working professionals and music lovers. The FreeBuds 3i delivers impressive sound quality blocking unwanted noise and has a long battery life with the ANC on.", added Huawei India spokesperson.

The earbuds come with 4 silicone tips in different sizes for comfort and a secure fit. The weight of each earbud is about 5.5g and the charging case is about 51g, making it light and easy to carry at one's convenience.

The Huawei Freebuds 3i comes fitted with a polymer composite diaphragm that offers "professional tuning to deliver balanced audio." With its 10mm large dynamic drivers it delivers "powerful bass, giving audiences a 'True Noise Cancellation, True Wireless Stereo' listening experience." It also comes with its IPX4 water-resistant technology. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours.