Huawei can use Qualcomm chips to sell smartphones in the US

The United States posed restrictions over Huawei to sell its Kirin chipsets used in smartphones as well as telecom equipment. This was done over national security concerns. The Trump administration decided to be very critical of Chinese telecommunications companies then. But now, as per the latest report from Reuters, Qualcomm received the license from the US Department of Commerce to sell its chipsets to Huawei.

The Qualcomm has been granted permission to supply its products, including 4G chipsets, to Huawei. A Qualcomm spokesperson confirmed, "We received a license for a number of products, which includes some 4G products."

In August this year, the Trump administration banned all the companies from selling technology and software developed by the US to Huawei without getting it licensed. Considering that Qualcomm is based out of California, the move came to cut off Huawei's access to System-on-Chip.

Earlier, Huawei itself was snapping up Qualcomm chips for budget smartphones. For the flagship Android phones, Huawei used to build in-house chipsets. The potential of the Chinese smartphone maker to design its own chips was hampered by the US trade restrictions.

Huawei's smartphone division has certainly been affected by the US sanctions. Industry analysts even say that the company's stock of chips purchased before the ban could wear out early next year.

While Qualcomm will be supplying 4G chips to the company, it is still not known if the US officials will allow Qualcomm to sell 5G smartphone chips. Other semiconductor companies in the US such as Intel, AMD, and Skyworks have also obtained licenses to supply products to Huawei.

(With Reuters inputs)