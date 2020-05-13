Huawei Freebuds 3 with active noise cancellation launched in India: Check out price, sale date

Highlights Huawei Freebuds 3 launched in India for Rs 12,990

China-based electronics brand Huawei has launched Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds in India. The company claims that Freebuds 3 is only open-fit true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation and it is priced at Rs 12,990.The earbuds will go on sale on Amazon from May 20. Interested buyers can register themselves on 'Notify Me' at Amazon.

Huawei also said that the customers will buy the Freebuds 3 will also get Huawei CP61 wireless charger with the earbuds. The Freebuds 3 is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset and sport the Isochronous dual-channel Bluetooth connection technology which implements a combination of BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Bluetooth 5.1 in a dual-mode connection for ensuring low latency and improved power consumption.

"We are glad to bring to India the world's only open fit active noise cancellation earbuds. The idea is to make noise cancellation devices more portable. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the Indian TWS market has posted a massive 700% growth in 2019, becoming the fastest growing market in wearables. Huawei brings a unique offering in this segment with the launch of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, which is the first Open-fit TWS earbuds to support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation. We have ensured that users get an enriched and enhanced listening experience with the TWS technology. We are certain that this device will be a game-changer in the audio device industry in India." A Huawei spokesperson said in a statement.

Huawei claims that the Freebuds 3 will have a 20-hour battery life with 4.5-hour ANC usage in a single charge. It is also boasts of having a powerful bass which provides balanced listening experience. Huawei Freebuds 3 has the world's first dedicated wearable chipset with up to 150 meter connectivity. The Kirin A1 chip, which is housed inside the earbuds, is the first chip developed by Huawei for the hearable and wearable market.

In terms of the design, the Huawei Freebuds 3 looks pretty similar to Apple's earbuds but has it is available in quirky colour options including black, red and white. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are housed in a circular charging case, which can easily fit in your pocket and it can comfortably rest in the palms. The case packs a 410mAh battery