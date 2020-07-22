Huawei likely to launch FreeBuds 3i in India soon: All you need to know

Highlights Huawei FreeBuds 3i to launch in India soon.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i was unveiled in May 2020 in the UK for GBP 90 (approximately Rs 8500)

Huawei is yet to make an official announcement about the launch.

Months after the Huawei FreeBuds 3 TWS were launched in India, the speculations are rife that Huawei could soon launch the Huawei Freebuds 3i in India soon. Although the company has not made any official announcement about the same, a new teaser shared on Huawei Twitter page reveals that the company could launch an audio product in India.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i was unveiled in May 2020 in the UK for GBP 90 (approximately Rs 8500). While the FreeBuds 3 bore a strange resemblance to the AirPods, the FreeBuds 3i looks strangely similar to the AirPods Pro. However, it costs way lesser than the Apple AirPods, and the expected price in India could be less than 10k.

On Tuesday, Huawei shared a crossword puzzle on its Twitter handle out of which 11 words that could be easily spotted were noise cancellation, battery life, instant pairing, noise-free, light, earphones, pure sound, comfortable, quality audio. At the end of the tweet, Huawei wrote that the words are "either features/keywords related to our next big surprise!"

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i sports 10mm dynamic drivers and a three-microphone system, two on one side and one on the other side, for active noise cancellation and noise-free voice calls. Huawei has claimed that its active noise cancellation system is capable of reducing the noise levels by up to 32dB.

Each earbuds house a 37 mAh battery which lets users listen to music for up to 3.5 hours with the active noise cancellation on. The charging case with USB-C support is capable of providing up to 14.5 hours of charge to the earbuds. The earbuds have capacitive touch sensors that would let users stop and start the audio, playback music or activate ANC all with a single touch.

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei Freebuds 3i comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0. The company claims that if you pair the earbuds with a Huawei device, it will pair up faster than it would with smartphones of other brands. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i will be available in two colors including the ceramic white and Ceramic white.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i is pretty lightweight as it weighs about 5.5 g per earbuds and the charging case weighs around 51 grams. The company is yet to reveal the official launch date of the Huawei FreeBuds 3i but if rumors are to be trusted the audio device could be launched sooner than expected.