Huawei Mate 40 Pro fastest phone right now, Vivo X50 Pro+, Redmi K30S also make the top-ten list: AnTuTu

Highlights Huawei Mate 40 Pro has become the fastest phone on AnTuTu.

The Mate 40 Pro is trailed by the iQOO 5 Pro.

Redmi K30S also ranks among the top 10 list of phones.

It's that time of the month when AnTuTu publishes its chart for the best performing smartphones, and this month we have some really interesting phones making their way to the list.

As per AnTuTu, the fastest phone in the market right now is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro which scored a staggering 685339 points which is quite a bit more than its closest competitor, the iQOO 5 Pro. With this, the Mate 40 Pro beats the Snapdragon 865+ which had consistently been ranking really high when it came to AnTuTu benchmarks. The credit for this goes to the inclusion of the 5nm process fabricated chipset, the Kirin 9000.

However, AnTuTu believes that the Mate 40 Pro can go even faster and touch the 700,000 points mark or even possibly past 720,000 points. This is because the Mate 40 Pro has a special performance mode that uses an extra battery for improved performance.

The Kirin 9000 SoC comes with an 8-core CPU and a 24-core GPU. The CPU consists of 1x Cortex-A77 (3.13 GHz), 3x Cortex-A77 (2.54 GHz), and 4x Cortex-A55 (2.05 GHz) cores. Interestingly, with the Kirin chip outshining its Snapdragon competitor, all eyes will now be on how it will fare against the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset.

Talking about the other phones in the top 10 list, the Vivo X50 Pro+ with a Snapdragon 865 chipset also makes the list. Redmi K30S with 660133 points comes in 5th on the list. But coming back to the leader of the list, the Mate 40 Pro+, there's no guarantee when and if this phone will come to India, however, when it does it would be among the most well-rounded devices available in the market.

The Mate 40 Pro+ also sports a quad-camera setup, with the same 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For battery, it relies on a 4,400mAh battery with support for 50W fast wireless charging and 66W fast wired charging. The device also gets a 6.76-inch 2K curved OLED display with a 2772x1344 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.