Huawei Mate 40 tipped to feature free form camera, 5nm Kirin 1020 chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo

Highlights Huawei is tipped to launch the Mate 40 series phones later this year

The Kirin 1020 chipset is said to power the upcoming Huawei phone

The phone is also said to feature a free form camera

Chinese phone maker, Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 40 series phones later this year, with the Coronavirus pandemic possibly even pushing its launch to the end of the year. But even though it remains months away from launch, information about the phone has already started coming in.

Noted analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo has claimed that the Mate 40 phones will pack HiSilicon Kirin 1020 SoC which will be based on an industry-leading 5nm process. The chipset will offer 50 per cent higher performance than the Kirin 990 while reducing power consumption by 30 percent.



As per the analyst, the Kirin 1020 chipset has been codenamed as Baltimore will be based on the Cortex A77 or the A78 architecture CPU. The company is expected to start large scale delivery of the new Kirin chip is expected to kick off in August 2020.

But this is not the only revelation that the analyst has made about the upcoming phone. He also claims that the Huawei Mate 40 series will also come with a new FreeForm lens. The technology is said to improve wide-angle deformation in the camera. As such, the technology should help remove the fisheye effect or edge blurring from pictures clicked using the phone. Further, it is said to help with the sharpness of vision also.

Once launched, the Mate 40 phones will be the new flagships from Huawei. The company recently launched it first series of flagships for the year, the Huawei P40. The series comprises of three new phones, the P40, the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+.

Of the three, the latter comes with the most impressive specs and also sees the phone house a camera set-up with technology that's claimed to be better than anything else available in the market right now.