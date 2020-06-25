Huawei Mate Watch to launch in October, smart wearable will run on HarmonyOS

Highlights Huawei to launch a new smartwatch line-up suggests rumours.

Huawei Mate Watch, a rumoured name, could run HarmonyOS.

Along with Mate Watch, Huawei could introduce Mate 40 series phones.

Huawei smartwatches are well-liked in the tech market, especially its GT models. Now, Huawei is coming up with a new smartwatch line-up as per the word on the street. The brand will launch a new smartwatch by the rumoured name Huawei Mate Watch. If the rumour turns out to be true, the Huawei smartwatch users will have a reason to celebrate. But since there is no official statement by the tech company, we are skeptical about the same.

A tech tipster on the micro-blogging website, RODENT950 tweeted that the upcoming Huawei Mate Watch might run on HarmonyOS. If we believe it, then the in-house Harmony operating system can surely increase the functionality of the Huawei Mate Watch.

If Huawei's schedule has kept up then the Mate Watch is the first HongMengOS powered smartwatch, will be released with the Mate 40 series.

rumors say it would happen during Chinese National Day. #HuaweiMate40Series#HuaweiMateWatch  Teme () (@RODENT950) June 23, 2020

The company has stated in the past that, just like their smartphones, they could possibly bring HarmonyOS to its wearables. So there are chances of this rumour to be quite true and if it happens, the Mate Watch could be more practical and faster than Huawei Watch GT 2 series.

Huawei launched its latest Watch GT 2e in India last month, that is, in the month of May. The smart wearable offers unique features like 100 workout modes, 1.39-inch AMOLED display, two-week long battery life, and notably runs on Lite OS. Thus, it will be fascinating for smartwatch users to experience a whole new user-interface on the upcoming Mate Watch. As of Watch GT 2e, it was priced at Rs 11,990 in India. The smartwatch can be ordered on Amazon and Flipkart.

Going back to the tipster's tweet, he further mentioned that along with the new Mate Watch, the company could launch Huawei Mate 40 smartphone series. Huawei Mate 40 smartphones could equip the 5-nanometer based Kirin 1000 chipset. According to the same tweet, the expected release date is 1st October, on Chinese National Day.