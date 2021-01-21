Huawei Mate X2 details leak, tipped to sport two displays, Kirin 9000 SoC and quad cameras

Highlights Huawei Mate X2 specs have leaked online.

Huawei has long been rumoured to be working on a new foldable smartphone -- the Mate X2. This phone will be the successor to the company's first foldable phone, the Mate X. And now, some key specs of the upcoming device have also leaked online giving us a hint about what we can expect from it.

After being spotted on TENAA months ago, the phone has now been seen again with a new leak suggesting that the foldable phone may be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC and 10x hybrid optical zoom support. The new leak coming courtesy of popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, also reveals that the device will feature an inward folding 8.01-inch large display.

This display is tipped to offer a resolution of 2,480x2,200 pixels, while the phone is now being said to sport a secondary display which will be 6.45-inch (2,270x1,160 pixels) inches in size. Additionally, the leak claims the foldable phone from Huawei will come running the company's Kirin 9000 SoC and run Android 10 out of the box.

Further, the leak also suggests that the Huawei Mate X2 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the phone is expected to feature a 10x hybrid optical zoom, and the Huawei Mate X2 will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Keeping the lights on the device will be a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The new leak also reveals details about the design of the device. As per the tipster, the new phone will use an inward folding design as opposed to an outward folding one that we see on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The leak also reveals the dimensions of the phone, with the Huawei Mate X2 tipped to measure 161.8x14.8x8.2mm and weigh about 295 grams.

Apart from this, there's little we know about the device, however, considering the phone is expected to launch in the coming months, we expect more details about the Huawei Mate X2 to start emerging online in the weeks to come. As always, we will be keeping a close eye on all developments relating to the Mate X2.