Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone confirmed for February 22 launch

Highlights Huawei Mate X2 is all set for launch in February.

The Mate X2 will be a foldable phone.

The phone will initially launch in China.

Huawei has long been rumoured to be working on a new foldable smartphone -- the Mate X2. This phone will be the successor to the company's first foldable phone, the Mate X. And now, the company has gone ahead confirmed the launch date for the device.

The company has done so by taking to its Weibo handle, where Huawei officially confirmed that it will announce the new flagship foldable phone. The company has announced that the Huawei Mate X2 will be announced on February 22. The information was teased through a teaser that teases the Mate X2's display which appears to use a screen that is inward-folding one.

Earlier, the Huawei Mate X2 was spotted on TENAA and then later seen again as part of a new leak suggesting that the foldable phone may be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC and 10x hybrid optical zoom support. The leak coming courtesy of popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, also revealed that the device will feature an inward folding 8.01-inch large display.

This display is tipped to offer a resolution of 2,480x2,200 pixels, while also said to sport a secondary display which will be 6.45-inch (2,270x1,160 pixels) inches in size. Additionally, the leak claims the foldable phone from Huawei will come running the company's Kirin 9000 SoC and run Android 10 out of the box.

Further, previous leaks have also suggested that the Huawei Mate X2 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. Additionally, the phone is said to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Keeping the lights on the device will be a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Apart from this, there's little we know about the device, however, considering the phone is set to launch on Feb 22, we expect more details about the Huawei Mate X2 to start emerging online in the days to come. As always, we will be keeping a close eye on all developments relating to the Mate X2.

