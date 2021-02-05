Huawei Mate X2 launch soon: Specs, launch date, features, price, and what we know so far

Highlights The Mate X2 will ship with kirin 9000 SoC.

The device is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

The Mate X2 will get a 66W fast charger.

The Huawei Mate X is soon getting a successor in the form of Huawei Mate X2. Huawei had also released a tweaked version of the Mate X dubbed as Huawei Mate Xs last year. The Huawei Mate X and Xs showcased an outward folding design, but reports are hinting towards a design change in the upcoming iteration of this foldable device.

We already did a rumour roundup a couple of weeks ago, and here we are putting down another. A recent Weibo listing reveals that the device will launch Globally this month on February 22.

Previously the device was listed on TENNA (Chinese certification website) code-named "Huawei TET-AN00 / AN10". Also, a Chinese tipster had revealed a few specs of this device.

There's a lot that we know about this upcoming Huawei foldable. So stick back and read this article as we've stacked up everything we know so far about the Huawei Mate X2.

Huawei Mate X2 specs and features

--The Huawei Mate X2 is the third iteration of Huawei's foldable device and could possibly turn out to be a good competition to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The Samsung Galaxy Fold currently is supposed to be the best foldable device out there in the market. In order to outshine the Samsung foldable Huawei will have to ship this device with some exclusive features.

Huawei Mate X2 launching on Feb 22

--The Chinese smartphone maker has also released a small teaser revealing the design of the device and the launch date. The most significant change will be in terms of design as previous Mate X foldable followed an inward folding. But the Mate X2 is expected to ditch the outward folding design on its upcoming foldable.

--A few media reports suggest the folding mechanism to be similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold 2. But then we've also heard some leaksters denying the possibility of the same. So nothing is clear about the folding mechanism as of now.

--As far as the display specs are concerned, the Mate X2 when unfolded will turn into an 8-inch tablet and when shut will turn into a 6.45-inch device. As reported, the screens will have a display resolution of 2200x2480 pixels and 1160x2700 pixels, respectively. Another tipster has revealed the dimensions of Huawei Mate X2, i.e. 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm dimensions and weight 295 grams.

--A leaked render showcases the unfolded device with minimal bezels and no front camera. The render also showcases the folded device in which two front shooters can be seen. This will serve as the front and rear shooter at the same time.

--The Huawei Mate X2 will ship with the in-house Kirin 9000 SoC this chipset also powered the Huawei Mate 40. The kirin 9000 is an octa-core chipset clocked at 3.13Ghz meaning this is even faster than the Qualcomm's latest SoC Snapdragon 888 which is clocked at 2.84GHz. It is based on a 5nm manufacturing process coupled with a 24 core Mali G-78 GPU. The Huawei Mate X2 is expected to come with 8GB RAM of 512GB of non-expandable storage.

--Huawei phones come with some of the most versatile camera setups. So we expect the Huawei Mate X2 to feature a good set of cameras. Previously we had reported that the device would ship with a quad-camera setup.

--As far as camera specs are concerned, the device is reported to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the device will get a 16-megapixel snapper.

--The Huawei Mate X2 will be running Android 11 with EMUI 11 on top.

--The device may ship with a 4400mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and wireless charging. The Mate X2 was also listed on 3C (CCC or China Compulsory Certification), suggesting that the device will ship with a 66W fast charger. The report further says that this charger is 20% quicker than the ones used on the previous foldable Mate devices.

--Also through a Wi-Fi alliance listing, we know that the device will have support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E/6/5 compliance. Besides this, it is expected to come with Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and dual-SIM slots, both of which should be 5G compatible.

Huawei Mate X2 India launch

The Huawei Mate X2 is one of the most anticipated foldable devices this year. The device will be launched on February 22 as hinted by a teaser, but it's still unclear if this a global launch or a China-specific launch. Previous Mate X didn't make it to the worldwide market, and the same might follow even this year. The smartphone was showcased in India but was not commercially available.

Huawei Mate X2 India price

The pricing of Huawei Mate X2 is currently unknown. However, we expect the device to cost the same as the Mate Xs launched last year. i.e. $2750, which converted into Indian currency turns close to Rs 2,00,000. This will certainly be an expensive purchase if you're to buy one.